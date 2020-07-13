Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research note published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. WBB Securities cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $62.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,561,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 740.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

