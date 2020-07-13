Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 51,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,283,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.