Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 126.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,092,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 92,806 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.75 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,425 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

