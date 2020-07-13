Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 1,001,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

