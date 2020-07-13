Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 484 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

