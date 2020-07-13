Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,827,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

