APIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.06 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One APIX token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $24.28 million and $6.06 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,987,079 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

