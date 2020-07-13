Aortech International (LON:RUA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Aortech International (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

About Aortech International

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as Reaction Injection Molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Aortech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aortech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.