ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 543.85 and a beta of 2.06. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 184,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,313,542 shares of company stock valued at $20,977,476. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 957,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

