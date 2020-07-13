Analysts Set Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT at $47.67

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 151,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 26.6% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 677,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

