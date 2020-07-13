Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) PT at $59.75

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 2,719,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,126,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.