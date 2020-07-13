Analysts Set ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Target Price at $7.91

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 82,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,186. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

