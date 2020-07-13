Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.57 Million

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to announce sales of $76.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.76 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $703.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 238,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,585. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

