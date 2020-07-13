Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. ValuEngine lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares in the company, valued at $861,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $300,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,120 shares of company stock worth $2,701,393. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

AMPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $939.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.