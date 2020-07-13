Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

