AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

AMC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market cap of $479.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 421.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

