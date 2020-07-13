Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,550.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a sell rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,711.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,200.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,636.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2,187.98. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,596.08 billion, a PE ratio of 152.89, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,232 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.