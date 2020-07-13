Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,919,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

