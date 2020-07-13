Alpha Windward LLC Takes $433,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,231,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $6,636,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,768,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 201,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

