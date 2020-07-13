Alpha Windward LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 515.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 321.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.20. 10,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,623. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a PE ratio of 149.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

