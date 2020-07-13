Alpha Windward LLC Makes New Investment in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 370,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

POL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

