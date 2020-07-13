Alpha Windward LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $7,698,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. 285,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,794. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

