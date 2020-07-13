Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $19.41 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

