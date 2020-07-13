Alfonso G. Zulueta Sells 11,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,295. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

