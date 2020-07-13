Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

AIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

AIN traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. 26,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,326. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

