Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Position Decreased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,412 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Albany International worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 62,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albany International by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 904,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

