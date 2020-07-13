AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.98

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 32897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

