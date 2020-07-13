Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALG. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.71. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,481.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $99,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,633.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,284 shares of company stock worth $236,394 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

