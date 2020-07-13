Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

AIRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,946. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,936 shares during the last quarter.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

