Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.