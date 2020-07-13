Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.33.

ADC stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,018,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,929 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $76,137,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 799.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 658,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 585,275 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

