Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.