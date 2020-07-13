Affiance Financial LLC Sells 27,495 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Fund comprises 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,879. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

