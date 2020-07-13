Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 681.6% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 594,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

