Affiance Financial LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 173,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

