Affiance Financial LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,612,000 after buying an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,673,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,025,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,425 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

