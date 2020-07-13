Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEGN. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Aegion stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 1,535.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aegion by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aegion by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

