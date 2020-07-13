Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is riding on strong demand in medical and life science space. Further, rising investments in foundry/logic is driving the company’s semiconductor revenues. Also, solid momentum across industrial embedded power products and hyperscale customers is a tailwind. Additionally, benefits of 5G deployment are contributing well. Artesyn Embedded Power buyout benefits are positives. Cost optimization strategy and strong product pipelines are other positives. The company remains optimistic about its deep engineering capabilities in the data center market. However, the company continues to expect COVID-19 led government restriction to impact the top line negatively. Also, coronavirus induced supply chain constraints are concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of AEIS opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.