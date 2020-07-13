ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.45

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.45 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 254625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $294,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.