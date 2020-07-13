Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.76

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.76 and last traded at C$14.61, with a volume of 22894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2489641 EPS for the current year.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

