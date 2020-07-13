Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

