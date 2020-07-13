Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Abraxas Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.
Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.