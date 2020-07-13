9F (NYSE:JFU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.51

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 6313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

9F (NYSE:JFU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

About 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

