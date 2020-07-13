8,368 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,258,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.