8,318 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,216,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 200.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 568,239 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,434,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

