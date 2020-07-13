596,471 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,721,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 35.3% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.24 on Monday, hitting $323.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

