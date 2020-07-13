547,685 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 547,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 22,160,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904,643. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.