23,437 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 273,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 40.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. 162,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

