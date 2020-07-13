12,163 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,625,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $290,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,523,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.