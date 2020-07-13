12,088 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,976 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.53. 11,258,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,839. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

