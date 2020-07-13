-$1.64 EPS Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.56). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.
Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.
IDXG stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.69.
Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
