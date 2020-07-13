-$1.64 EPS Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.72) and the highest is ($1.56). Interpace Diagnostics Group posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXG shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.48% of Interpace Diagnostics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

IDXG stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

